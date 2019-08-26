NEW BETHLEHEM – A Garibaldi, Ore. woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following an incident along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Ann Elizabeth Harmless, 56, was charged with one count each of resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
On Aug. 24 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Harmless allegedly entered Village Pizza & Subs, with her dog, staggering and swearing. She reportedly explained that she had driven to New Bethlehem and is currently homeless.
After paying for her food, according to reports, Harmless was asked to take her dog outside. She refused to do as asked and demanded her money back.
Harmless was asked multiple times to leave and refused, reportedly slamming her hands on the counter and swearing at the restaurant owners and other customers.
Police said Harmless had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol. An open container of alcohol was also allegedly observed in the center console of Harmless’ vehicle.
According to court documents, Harmless agreed to field sobriety testing, but was unable to perform the tests successfully. She was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
As she was being arrested, Harmless allegedly attempted to get away from police and walk onto the roadway. She refused a blood rest, reports state.
Charges were filed Aug. 26 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.