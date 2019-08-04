BROCKWAY — The Third Annual Family Day in Brockway is ready to go and hoping for better weather.
Last year’s event was still a success, even though it rained off and on throughout the day.
When Corrie Gudalis started family day in 2017, she said the plan was to make sure that Taylor Memorial Park is used far more than just on the 4th of July. With concerts in the park, the Awaken music event, and the Old Fashioned 4th of July, the park is now very busy.
Recently, the Kids’ Kingdom section of the park added new equipment, a safer play surface, and zip lines.
This year’s event is Aug. 10 in the park. It starts with the Shane-O-Mak Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. After that, the bulk of the activities begin at 11 a.m.
Funland, the inflatable games, will kick off at 11. The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Band will play at the American Legion Stage. Laser Tag will play all day long. The Toy Story Zone will have face painting, activities, and pictures with giant crayons. Characters from the movies may make an appearance.
In addition to the high school band, Thorn Haven, The Bachelor Boys Band, and The Avenue will play throughout the day. The headliner is The Uptown Band, which will play its mix of jazz, pop, funk, and R&B music at 6 p.m.
Visitors need not go hungry as several non-profit organizations will sell food at the event. Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. is making steak sandwiches while Beechtree Union Youth Group breaks out the pastries, fudge, and chocolate-covered pretzels. Lighthouse Community Church will provide hot dogs and sloppy joes while the Brockway Presbyterian Church will bring hot dog sandwiches, which could be paired with popcorn and baked goods from the Brockway Band Boosters. Pepperoni rolls will be provided by Brockway Youth Soccer Association. There will also be walking tacos from the Soccer Boosters, pizza and wings from the Brockway Cheerleading Boosters, chicken-on-a-stick and lemonade from Hope Mission, and French fries and chicken sticks from the Brockway Pool. Cap it off with a snow cone from Awaken.
The event is hosted by the Frank Varischetti Foundation. Organizers say that it’s an all-ages, kid-friendly event that is a chance for the community to relax and have fun together.
Find out more at the group’s Facebook page by searching “Family Day in Brockway.”