Oscar N. Brown Jr., 75, of Clarion, died Friday, May 18, 2018, at Clarion Hospital.
Born January 22, 1943, in Kittanning, he was the son of Oscar N. Brown Sr. and Virginia Patterson Brown.
He was married to Marlyn Cloe. She survives.
Mr. Brown had been employed at New Bethlehem Burial in Distant.
He was a former member of the Distant Fire Company.
Mr. Brown was an outdoorsman, loving to fish and hunt, an avid Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan, as well as WWF Wrestling fan, and enjoyed going to truck pulls and demolition derbies.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Tammy Kline and her fiancé, Bob Marte, of Shippenville; a son, Mike Brown of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Aydrieauna Kline, Koty Kline, Auna Kline and Kelly Shick; two great-grandchildren, Naydien Kline and Colt Goodman; siblings, Rosetta Bowser of Climax, Stella Zubik of Sligo, Jean Snyder of New Bethlehem, Mary White and her husband, John, of Oak Ridge, John Brown and Bob Brown both of Clarion, Bill Brown of New Bethlehem, Ron Brown of Distant, Leroy Brown of Erie and Alvin Brown of New Bethlehem; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Becky Brown; a grandson, Jessey Cadle; a brother, Charles Brown Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Cliff Bowser.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, with the Rev. Kevin Haley, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, presiding.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home, 638 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
