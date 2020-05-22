OSCEOLA MILLS — The Osceola Mills Veterans Honor Guard, in accordance with Pennsylvania American Legion and VFW guidelines, will not be conducting ceremonies at local cemeteries on Memorial Day. The Honor Guard and local volunteers placed flags this week on veterans graves at the Baughman, Centre, Goss, Immaculate Conception, Lithuanian, St. Joseph’s, St Mary’s, Sanborn and Umbria cemeteries.
In conjunction with all Veteran’s Organizations, the Honor Guard will honor the dead by serving the safety and health of the living.