DuBOIS — The Ostomy Support Group of Penn Highlands Healthcare will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, in Room 107 of the Central Resource Center building, 204 Hospital Ave., at Penn Highlands DuBois West.{/span}
The support group is hosted by Penn Highlands Healthcare and provides emotional support and useful information for individuals living with an ostomy. It is a unique support group not only in the Penn Highlands Healthcare system but in the country. There are less than 400 nationwide.
The Ostomy Support Group meetings are informal, round-table discussions on topics of interest, new product demonstrations and question-and-answer sessions.
There is no fee to attend. For more information, please call Heather Kisamore, BSN, RN, CWOCN, at (814) 375-3056.