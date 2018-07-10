HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced Tuesday it would postpone action on a proposal to close the Oswayo trout hatchery. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) praised the action and thanked local Fish Commissioner Bill Brock for his leadership on the issue.
“This is great news for area anglers, as the Oswayo hatchery plays a vital role in ensuring quality fishing opportunities in our region,” Causer said. “I especially want to commend Bill Brock for all the work he did to keep the hatchery open. He has been a strong and persistent advocate for the facility and its employees, as well as for the anglers who rely on trout stocked from the hatchery.”
Closing the facility would have resulted in a loss of local jobs, as well as the elimination of 240,000 adult stocked trout in four lakes and 61 streams, including many in McKean, Potter, Cameron and Clinton counties.
Causer noted PFBC Executive Director John Arway had proposed closing the Oswayo hatchery, along with the Union City hatchery in Erie County and the VanDyke Research Station in Juniata County, last September as a means to save about $2 million in the commission’s budget.
“I recognize the financial challenges facing the Fish and Boat Commission, but I believe closing the hatchery and the resulting reduction in stocked trout in the area would have cost the agency money in the form of fewer anglers and fewer license sales,” Causer said. “With about $50 million in uncommitted reserve funds available within the agency, there was no need to close any hatcheries at this time.
“I look forward to working with the board of commissioners to address the long-range fiscal health of the agency, keeping the best interests of our anglers and boaters at the forefront of the discussion,” he concluded.
