Otis W. Procious, 84, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, July 5, 2018, at Clarion Hospital.
Born May 1, 1934, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of Reed William and Grace Ethel (Smith) Procious.
He married Lucille Walls on March 2, 1957. She survives.
Mr. Procious was a dairy farmer and drove a milk truck.
He was the fourth generation on the Procious farm started by his great-grandfather in 1848. He was proud of the fact, that he was a fourth generation farmer.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Jerry Procious and his wife, Penny, and Gary Lee Procious, and his wife, Barb, both of New Bethlehem; a daughter, Julie Allison of Mayport; eight grandchildren, Courtney Zewe (Roy), Kerri Gander (Geoff), Mandy Feldbauer (Eric), Jason Procious (Mindy), Ryan Procious (Denelle), Aaron Procious, Justin Allison and Jamie Magagnotti (Devin); 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dora Mae Shreckengost of Kittanning and Phyllis Ogle (Jack) of Lake City, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Procious; and a son-in-law, Kevin Allison.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, 2018, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with the Rev. Jack Gareis officiating.
Interment was in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
