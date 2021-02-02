DUKE CENTER — In a rare matchup that came down to the wire, the Otto-Eldred girls basketball team stood tall at the end with a 38-34 win over St. Marys, inside the Terror Dome Tuesday night.
After taking a 12-9 first-quarter lead, O-E was outscored 13-3 in the second quarter as the Lady Dutch (3-1) took a seven-point halftime lead. But the Lady Terrors battled back to within two following the third quarter and used a 11-5 run in the fourth to hand the Lady Dutch their first loss of the season.
“That was a fun game to watch,” O-E head coach Shawn Gray said. “(St. Marys is) fast and they’re a well-coached team, obviously, very fundamentally sound.”
Although Tuesday night’s contest in Duke Center was a highly competitive matchup in which no team had a player reach double figures, it didn’t seem like it was going to turn out that way based on the action early in the first quarter.
After a Kyla Johnson basket to open things up gave St. Marys an early 2-0 lead, Katie Sheeler answered with her first of two 3-pointers on the night, which was preceded by some offensive rebounds to keep the possession alive.
The Lady Terrors (8-1) then went on to sink three more treys and would lead by a score of 12-4. Sheeler, Kayley Heller and Emmalee Sheeler accounted for those 3-pointers.
But St. Marys would turn up its defense and get a spark offensively after a three-pointer from Jade Lindemuth, her first of three on the night, brought the Lady Dutch to within five points.
That trey was part of a 5-0 run to end the half for St. Marys, bringing the team to within three points of O-E heading into the second.
The second quarter was all St. Marys as the Lady Dutch used a 13-3 run to take a 22-15 halftime lead. The run was capped off by three free throws from Samantha Hayes, who was fouled from behind the arc with just 0.2 seconds left in the half.
O-E’s three points of the quarter came when Reilly Raught made the second of two free throws at the line and when Bri Heller scored 46 seconds left in the quarter.
The Lady Terrors began their comeback right away in the third with a bucket from Raught and three-pointer from Emmalee Sheeler to cut their deficit to two points at 22-20, but St. Marys was able to keep their distance right after, extending its lead to nine with two more threes from Lindemuth, who finished as Lady Dutch’s leading scorer Tuesday with nine points, with a made free throw afrom Hayes fter a technical was called on Gray mixed in between the threes.
After slowing down O-E’s offense led by Katie Sheeler for most of the night, the Lady Terrors were able to able to gain some momentum heading into the fourth with a 7-0 run.
The run, which consisted of four total free throws and a three from Haley Cousins.
O-E regained the lead just 13 seconds into the fourth when Anna Merry, who was one of the leading scorers for O-E tuesday, scoring seven points along with Katie Sheeler and Kayley Heller, knocked down a three-pointer to put the Lady Terrors ahead by a point.
Merry and Kayley Heller each added baskets to pad the O-E lead to five points, before Jayssa Snelick ended St. Marys’ scoring drought with a basket at the 3:47 mark.
But Kayley Heller, on another assist from Katie Sheeler, added another bucket in the paint to put the score at 36-31 in favor of the Lady Terrors.
“(The) second quarter was kind of awful, but my kids hung tough and they started putting the ball in the hole at the end. I think that was the big difference,” Gray said.
“We just had to run our stuff. We’ve really been trying to work on our man-to-man offense, especially, and playing with the same brain is what I call it, everybody using the same brain — thinking together, seeing what’s there and we knew we had a little bit of an advantage down low and we wanted to kind of take advantage of that and I think we did tonight.”
O-E had chances to extend their lead over the final minutes of the game, but wasn’t able to do so, finishing the night going just 5-of-14 from the charity stripe.
But the Lady Terrors were able to bring some key rebounds after free throws and put together some stops on their way to comeback victory.