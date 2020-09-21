The founder and president of the Media Research Center (MRC) has amassed the largest, most exhaustive file known on anti-American socialist billionaire George Soros. MRS believes that all Americans should know about “the most dangerous man in America.”
Here is Soros’ agenda:
• Globalist — He said, “We need a global society to support our global economy.”
• Anti-American — The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States.
• Anti-free market capitalism — He has our economic freedom, stating “The main enemy of the open society is no longer the communist, but the capitalist threat.”
• Anti-Trump — Soros considers the Trump administration a danger to the world. Soros is sure calling the kettle black on this one.
• Anti-rule of law — Soros invested millions of dollars into local elections for soft-on-crime district attorneys, not cooperating with federal immigration officials, ones that work to empty prisons of violent criminals and illegal aliens, and some activities falsely smearing Justice Kavanaugh were paid by Soros.
• Radical funder — Soros has funded BLM, groups leading the global climate strike, and 100 of the groups leading the Women’s March on Washington. Soros has donated billions to the most radical groups in America protesting President Trump.
• Media manipulator — Soros has donated millions to at least 141 media groups, many in the U.S. This keeps the “fake news” attacks on Trump going.
Soros was getting our tax dollars to destroy President Trump and our country. Send him back to Hungary where he came from.
P.S. — A special “good job done” for our two Madison Township (Clarion County) supervisors Lanny Himes and Bill Murray. You made our township great again. Support law enforcement.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg