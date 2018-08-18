Hunter-Trapper Ed course
PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a one day course.
This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to Sept. 15 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596. The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
Coyote/Crow hunt registration
JOHNSONBURG — All registrations for the 10-Day, Statewide Coyote and/or Crow Hunt must be received in the mail no later than Tuesday, Aug. 28.
The Rolfe Beagle Club is sponsoring its 5thh annual early fall coyote and/or crow hunt –You can register to only hunt coyotes, only hunt crows or hunt both species. You can also register for the new prize money associated with the largest female coyote harvested.
Registrations of $10 for the coyote hunt, $5 for the crow hunt and $2 for the largest female coyote can be mailed to Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845, or you can stop up on any Sunday morning and hand-deliver your registration. Please provide your name, address, phone number, and email.
The hunt starts at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and runs thru Saturday, Sept. 8, at noon. Coyotes will be weighed every day at 6 p.m. Crows will be counted in at the same time. Every coyote will receive a share of the prize money. The lone exception is that the largest coyote will also receive an extra 10 perecnt. The largest female will also receive an additional prize.
The crow prize money will be based strictly on the number of crows harvested. Crows will also be counted in at 6 p.m. every day. The lone exception is that on Saturday, Sept. 8, coyotes and crows will be registered in at noon.
Hunting is statewide. If you have any questions at all, please contact Chris Double of Double Drop Tine Outfitters at chris@threemilebeagles.com or by phone at 814-964-2961.
