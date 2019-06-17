PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its interpretive program schedule for June 28-29:
Friday, June 28
DiscoverE: Outdoor Explorers: 3 p.m., Environmental Education Classroom
Age Requirement: 6-8 years-old
Join us as we learn about some of the incredibly interesting animals that inhabit our Earth, and especially Pennsylvania. Games, crafts, and other activities are a part of this summer-long program series. Check at the Park Office for more info.
Gifford Pinchot: Pennsylvania Conservation Hero: 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
Learn about Gifford Pinchot, Pennsylvania governor and America’s first trained forester. He used his wealth and power to protect natural resources for “the greatest good, for the greatest number, in the long run.”
E. Parachute Games: 3 p.m., Beach
Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.
Parker Dam History Walk: 4 p.m., Beach House steps
So what you see at Parker Dam State Park today hasn’t always looked this way. Come take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss how the forest and other aspects of the park have changed over the years.
Timber Rattlesnake: Shadow of Misunderstanding: 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
Snakes often have a bad reputation with folks, Timber rattlesnakes especially. But is that reputation deserved? Come learn the truth about these often misunderstood creatures. You can learn to tell the difference between facts and myths relating to these important reptiles of the wilderness.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”