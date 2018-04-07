Bowhunting class scheduled
KERSEY – The Pa. Game Commission will conduct a one day Bowhunting Safety and Bowhunter Education Course (Successful Bowhunting) led by certified bowhunter education instructors on Saturday, May 19 at the Fox Township Sportsmen’s Club in Kersey.
Preregistration is required and there is a $20 fee to cover materials needed for the class. To register, participants must first complete and online home study and upon passing a qualifier exam they will be qualified to register for field day instructions and skills class.
To read about the class and requirements, log onto the Pennsylvania Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education and then on Successful Bow Hunting. This is the course required by Treasure Lake to apply for the wildlife management hunt and the course required by many states to bow hunt.
For more information contact Dave Sylvis at (814) 371-8596 or (814) 603-2299 or Ed Greenawalt at 594-1768 or email ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
PGC recognized for GIS work
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Game Commission was selected as a 2018 Special Achievement in Geographic Information System award recipient in recognition for the outstanding work by agency staff Jeremy Diehl, Steve Ferreri, Dan Jones, Paul Lupo, Mark Niessner and Thomas Makibbin.
The award is given to user sites around the world to recognize the leaders in the field of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology. In receiving the award, the Game Commission stood out from more than 100,000 other organizations.
GIS provides tools for mapping and exploring data and discovering location-based insights. It creates deeper understanding to quickly see where things are happening and how information is connected.
