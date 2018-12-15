Sporting clays league starts
BRADFORD — The Tri-County Sporting Clays League wll begin its 21st season today at the Kane Fish and Game Club.
In addition to Kane, the other clubs participating in the league are Bradford Gun Club, Fox Township Sportsmen Club and Kalbfus Rod and Gun Club.
The league shoots will run for 12 Sundays, with the Moe Goepfert Memorial Shoot and the league banquet set to be held on Saturday, March 16, 2018. The registration desk opens each week at 8 a.m. and all shooters must be on the course by 2 p.m. In addition to a top club trophy, there also will be class and category winners.
The league schedule by venues is Kane (Dec. 16, Jan. 13 and Feb. 10), Kalbfus (Dec. 23, Jan. 20 and Feb. 17), Bradford (Dec. 30, Jan. 27 and Feb. 24) and Fox Township (Ja, 6, Feb. 3 and March 3).
The league welcomes all shooters regardless of experience levels. However, in order to participate, a shooter must be a member of the one of the clubs in the league. Annual membership dues at the clubs are very reasonable.
For membership information or additional details on the league, please contact one of the following people for each club — Bradford (Mike Schuler, 598-2186), Kalbfus (Mike Fadale, 723-4461), Kane (Gee Oakes, 366-3772) and Fox Township (Scott Whitaker, 781-3377).
Weekly fees for the 50 targets at $15 for adults and $5 for juniors (age 18 and under). For additional info, contact one of the club individuals listed above.
