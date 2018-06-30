Hunter-Trapper Ed Course
PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, July 24, and Wednesday, July 25, from 6-9:30 p.m.
This is a two day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to July 24 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596. The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to be able to purchase a hunting license.
