There are contrasting ways to weigh the animated discussions in and around St. Marys with respect to public school support staff jobs.
• Elected school board directors are exploring a new way to avoid ever-higher taxes by using outside agencies to supply janitors, cafeteria workers, etc.
• Hard-hearted, tight-fisted elected school board directors are devaluing decades, of hard-working janitors, cafeteria workers, etc., by threatening to replace them with lower-paid workers.
Both of these viewpoints reflect the conundrum that arose back in the 1960s when then-underpaid employees at public schools joined unions to pressure school districts into paying living wages.
The union-management collective bargaining structure was lifted wholesale from the private sector. There, unionization had reduced peonage, but not until violence, death and property destruction had forced governments to impose some balance on the process.
In the public sector, voters rebelled against teacher strikes that appeared to hold students and parents hostage to teacher salaries that had appeared to become excessive. In Pennsylvania, the effectiveness of teacher strikes was virtually gutted by changes in law that required courts to limit them so students would still get full 180-day instructional years.
The private sector also has experienced another tactic, outsourcing. Its most extreme version has shipped millions of manufacturing jobs to Mexico, China, India and elsewhere where wage scales are lower.
But support staff jobs for public schools cannot be sent overseas. So the public sector has turned to hiring outside firms to supply workers. Ironically, the people hired by outside vendors often turn out to be the same people that would have been hired by schools, except that the new workers are not covered by union contracts.
There is a downside to outsourcing: Loss of control. Some privately run prisons, another outsourcing-spawned gambit, have produced horror stories of prisoner abuse, sexual abuse, drug abuse run rampant, etc. Of course, other privately run prisons have worked out well. And state-run prison systems have produced their own horror stories. See “Alabama prisons, 2018.”
So what does all this have to do with the St. Marys support staff situation, as encapsulated in several recent news stories?
Just this: Though the comments have sometimes been emotional, the topic is in fact being discussed thoroughly and well in advance of any decisions being made.
Which are better, direct employees or contract workers? The answer, as always, is, “It depends.” The devil is always in the details.
So as the discussions continue, it behooves taxpayers (who are also parents), parents (who are also taxpayers), teachers and support staff workers (who are also both parents and taxpayers) to get involved and analyze the sometimes conflicting arguments until consensus emerges.
— Denny Bonavita