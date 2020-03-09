Six months ago, 24 candidates were on a list of Democratic Presidential hopefuls, today just two remain. The MSM and Dems gushed over the diversity and inclusiveness of the candidates, included were blacks, Hispanic, oriental, men, women, gay, an Irishman who posed as an Hispanic, and a Caucasian woman who was a wannabe Native American.
Today, we have exactly who Democrats loathe as the surviving candidates, two old pasty white millionaire men. This clearly demonstrates that America is not into “diversity” as much as the Democrats hoped or imagined, and just because you are of a “group” of people who have yet to be President, does not mean that for that reason it is “your turn.” Billionaires, Steyer and Bloomberg proved that America is not for sale, and as the women bowed out, they cried sexism and/or racism as the reason for their failure.
Still standing are Biden and Bernie Sanders, both who are devout Socialists, aka. “Progressives,” all of their policies and promises are rooted in totalitarianism. Both of these men are unelectable, Bernie because he only appeals to the youth who are unknowledgeable, and those who want something for nothing. Biden’s association with Obama is a liability, and his involvement with Hunter Biden’s spurious affiliation with Burisma Holdings may be insurmountable. Ol’ Joe is suffering severely between the ears as well, and his behavior can no longer be considered gaffes, it is mental incompetence.
The Dems have floated the idea of launching Hillary again, but they know she is toxic due to pending inquiries about her past as Secretary of State. In the unthinkable event that Joe Biden defeats Trump, Biden would just be an empty suit occupying the oval office, decisions would be made entirely by others who would remain nameless and faceless, fundamentally, a shadow government. This should be alarming due to the influence of unscrupulous people like George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and other anti-American disruptors who hate this country, or desire to profit from it.
The Democrats have gone “over the edge” in their pursuit to regain power, and they are in a profuse state of desperation. Three years of a Russian collusion investigation, the carrying out of an illegitimate impeachment, resisting virtually every attempt Trump has made to accomplish goals that Democrats themselves voted for before Trump’s election. The Democrats “resistance” has been very damaging to the country! The Left has stooped to a new low by blaming Trump for the coronavirus!
Donald Trump has seated two “Constitutionalists” on the SCOTUS, and 190 in Federal Courts, which is unprecedented, and is positioned to seat two more for the SCOTUS if reelected. This is why the Democrats are so adamant and unwavering on defeating Trump, at any cost, they know that “legislating from the bench” will be a thing of the past if Trump picks two more judges. This explains Chuck Schumer’s indignant ranting and raving in front of the SCOTUS, and threatening comments directed at Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. If the election goes well for Trump, it too will go well for America!
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora