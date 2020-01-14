NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Fire Dept. will host an Overdose Prevention/Naloxone (Narcan) Training programing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the fire hall.
Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by opioids. Anyone can obtain a free naloxone kit.
Naloxone training is important for individuals at risk of an opioid overdose, as well as for staff of agencies and businesses who work with individuals at risk.
The free training will include how to identify symptoms of an overdose, and what to do and what to avoid if present when someone overdoses.