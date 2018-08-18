Overnight paving on Route 255 in DuBois to resume today
DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that overnight paving on Route 255 (East DuBois Avenue) in DuBois will resume today.
Crews will be paving from the intersection of Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) to Shaffer Road.
Crews are scheduled to work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Tuesday. Two lane traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the roadway. Drivers should expect travel delays and motorists familiar with the area may want to use alternate routes. All work is weather dependent.
This project is part of a county wide paving contract for Clearfield and Elk counties. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc of New Enterprise, PA is the contractor on this $7.5 million project, which is expected to finish by November 9.
PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Box culvert completed in Bigler Township, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has completed construction of a new box culvert on Blackburn Road (Route 2009) in Bigler Township, Clearfield County. The box culvert replaces a small bridge over Alexander Run in the village of Madera.
As the new box culvert opened, PennDOT has closed a second box culvert spanning Upper Morgan Run, about two miles north of the village of Madera. The bridge was closed based on the results of a recent inspection and will remain closed until repairs can be made. PennDOT plans to make those repairs as soon as possible.
The detour that was in place for the Alexander Run box replacement will remain in place for this new closure. Drivers are instructed to continue using Dutchtown Road to Brewery Road.
The concrete slab bridge was originally constructed in 1966, is 21 feet long and carries an average of more than 175 vehicles a day. It was on Clearfield County’s list of bridges in “fair” condition until the most recent inspection.
