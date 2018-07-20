DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that paving on Route 255 in DuBois will begin this week.
On Tuesday, July 24, crews will begin overnight paving from the intersection of Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) to the intersection of Route 4017 (Shaffer Road).
Crews will work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the roadway.
Drivers should expect delays.
A spokesman said motorists familiar with the area may want to use alternate routes.
All work is weather dependent.
This project is part of a countywide paving contract for Clearfield and Elk counties. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc of New Enterprise is the contractor on the $7.5 million project, which is expected to be finished by Nov. 9.
