A report from the Pennsylvania Legislature’s new House Oversight Committee says most lobbyists are ethical but no measurements are in place to confirm it.
Lawmakers said in a statement the confusion is because of the way lobbying laws are structured.
The study recommends several pieces of legislation to improve lobbyists’ reports and make them easy to obtain and understand for the public including bills that would:
- Make lobbyists the primary reporters in disclosing their activities through legislation.
- Ensure the Department of State reports audit findings to the State Ethics Commission.
- Clarify annual reports and deadlines from the Department of State and State Ethics Commission.
- Make sure the Department of State is staffing the Lobbying Disclosure Regulation Committee and setting meeting times to review regulations.
- Make it clear that the regulations are adopted to promote transparency and help lawmakers and lobbyists comply with the law.
The committee spent several months working on the report, which was authorized by Act 2 of 2018, and held a hearing this month to receive testimony from lobbying forms and state officials.
“While this was the first referral sent to the House Oversight Committee for investigation, the process was thorough and resulted in firm recommendations for the Department of State as well as potential legislation for the General Assembly to consider,” said Minority Chairman Matthew Bradford, D-Montgomery.
Act 2 of 2018, sponsored by Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, increased the highest penalty imposed by the Ethics Commission from $2,000 to $4,000. The law also increased the administrative penalty for failing to report from $50 per day to $50 a day for the first 10 days, $100 daily after the first 10 late days and $200 a day after 20 days.
Cutler said in previous reports that he introduced the bill after Lions Gate, a California company that makes films, failed to register its lobbying activities with Pennsylvania officials. The company was seeking a $75 million tax credit program. The company failed to register its lobbying activity for several months and was fined $5,025, an amount Cutler thought was too low.
“I wish to thank Majority Leader Bryan Cutler for recommending the law he sponsored to the committee for investigation. Too often once a bill becomes law, there is little oversight into its implementation. I applaud the leader for having the fortitude to have the law he sponsored scrutinized,” Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, said. “It is the committee’s hope the report will help improve lobbying disclosure in Pennsylvania so residents have better access to information.”