Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.