HERSHEY — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling team finished off a historic weekend Saturday at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, one that saw a trio of Mounties — senior Chase Chapman and juniors Parker Moore and Hunter Weitoish — come home with some state hardware.
It marked the first time since the old Philipsburg and Osceola schools merged in 1954 that the storied Mountie program had three state medalists in the same year. The school competed in Class AAA until last season when the school decided to drop to AA instead of continuing to “wrestle up” in AAA.
This weekend’s results proved that decision was a good one as head coach Brad Pataky’s squad made its presence felt in Hershey.
“It was a really exciting weekend, and we are extremely proud of our wrestlers,” said Pataky. “It’s a testament to our program’s philosophy of trusting the process. Putting forth a best effort and maintaining a positive attitude can be the difference maker when opportunities present themselves.
“Each of our wrestlers made history this past weekend as it is the first time in Philipsburg-Osceola history to have three PIAA state medalists in one season.”
The state medals were the first for all three Mounties, with Chapman and Weitoish competing at the Giant Center for the second year in a row. Moore led the contingent by placing sixth in his first trip to states, while Chapman and Weitoish each finished eighth.
Moore (36-9) went 3-3 on the weekend with two pins and a major decision and finished off a breakout junior season by landing on the podium at 195 pounds.
He closed out the tourney with one final match Saturday afternoon and fell 11-2 to Union City senior Marshall VanTassel (39-10) in their fifth-place bout. Moore’s lone points came on a reversal with six seconds remaining in the bout.
Moore, who was just 9-16 last year, won a Northwest Regional title on his way to states.
“It was huge for me to just get to states,” Moore said. “So to bring home a state medal is really special to me.”
It was also special for Moore to be joined by a pair of teammates on the podium in making program history.
“It shows a lot about where the program is headed,” Moore said. “It shows we are doing things the right way and that we have the tools in our program to help people get to states if they want to put in the work.
“Now that I got a taste, it makes me want to work harder and get back.”
Chapman (32-15) got P-O’s medal round started Saturday with his 138-pound seventh-place match against Biglerville senior Blake Showers (40-9), a three-time medalist.
It was a rematch from an opening-day pigtail bout that Showers won 10-6. Showers bested Chapman by a similar 10-7 score Saturday to take seventh place.
The Mountie jumped out to the early 5-0 lead, scoring a takedown in the first period before adding an escape and a second takedown in the opening minute of the second period.
The momentum switched in Showers’ favor in the final 35 seconds of the period as he escaped before quickly putting Chapman on his back for a five-point move and 6-5 lead.
Showers added to that lead in the third, notching an escape and takedown in the opening 20 seconds to go up 9-5. Chapman countered with a reversal near the midway point to get back within striking distance.
However, Showers earned an escape, then fought off the Mountie on his feet in the final minute. Chapman finished his P-O career with a record of 107-46.
“I’m happy to win a medal, but it’s kind of surreal because it’s the last time (wrestling in high school),” said Chapman. “The goal was just to try to get a medal because I had a tough draw coming in here.
“It’s a nice way to end my career and be here with other kids from my team. It’s cool all three of us (won medals) because we’ve been wrestling together since kindergarten.”
Weitoish (33-8) went 2-3 at 160 pounds in Hershey and saw his second trip to states end with a 4-1 loss to Montoursville’s Isaac Corry (42-12) in their seventh-place match.
“It feels pretty good,” said Weitosh of getting his first medal. “Now, I just have to set goals and make sure they are higher than this year. The goal is to come back better and stronger and prepare for my last couple matches.
“It was a great feeling we all won medals. It was the first time we’ve ever done that from our school district. We’ve been training a lot since we were little as long as I can remember. That was one of our goals ... to all make it and place.”
Pataky had nothing but praise for all three of his medalists.
“Moore’s story is a true testament that when hard work and commitment are explored all year round, success will follow,” he said.
“Coming off of a 9-16 season to capturing a Regional Championship and 36 wins is incredible. He still has one more year as well.
“We are happy to see both Chase Chapman and Hunter Weitoish achieve their goals of making it on to the podium after their seasons were cut short last year just one win shy of capturing a Top 8 finish.”