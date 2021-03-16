Shell: Pa. ethane plant completion expected in 2022
MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Shell Chemicals officials say the planned multi-billion-dollar petrochemical, or ethane cracker, plant in western Pennsylvania is expected to be completed next year.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that the company is now in the early stages of commissioning and start-up activities, the Beaver County Times reported.
Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden said in an earnings call last month that the complex, now more than 70 percent complete, would likely be “fully operational” sometime in 2022.
Man with shotgun under pillow pleads in death of girl, 3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man who told police he was sleeping next to a 3-year-old girl with a loaded shotgun under his pillow last year and awoke to a loud bang and found the child dead has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.
Fifty-two-year-old Marlin Pritchard of Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and a firearms charge in Allegheny County Court. Other charges were withdrawn. Prosecutors said there was no agreement in place on sentencing, which is scheduled for June 17.
Prosecutors said he told investigators he was sleeping next to the girl and another child in the home in the Belthoover neighborhood in February 2020 and had a pistol-grip shotgun under his pillow pointed in the direction of the children, authorities said. He said that after he heard the sound, he saw one child jump from the bed and run, but the 3-year-old girl didn’t move and he saw blood and a wound on her neck, police said.
Pritchard told investigators he slept with the gun because of threats from other people, authorities said. The Tribune-Review reports that his girlfriend told police she had been babysitting the girl and another child that night at the home.
FBI says Pa. woman filmed
inside Capitol on Jan. 6
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman allegedly cheered on rioters as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol in early January and was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building, the FBI said in a newly unsealed affidavit.
Annie C. Howell of Swoyersville was charged earlier this month with trespassing, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent entry and obstruction of Congress during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for her public defender, Brandon R. Reish in Scranton. The case was unsealed Monday, and Howell is being prosecuted in Washington.
The FBI said in the affidavit that one witness alerted them to social media posts in which Howell allegedly “appeared to be ‘inciting the crowd in order to storm the building.’”
Another informant told investigators Howell sent a 27-second video of a ransacked Capitol conference room with broken furniture and TVs ripped from the walls. The source told the FBI that Howell gave them the video directly.
In a Facebook post in early January, the FBI wrote, Howell said she had been hit on the head with metal rods.
“We were gassed 5 times in the matter of 2 minutes and thousands fell to their feet and we couldn’t see or breathe,” she allegedly wrote.
The Justice Department has said about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.
DA: Pa. officer shoots, kills man armed with knife
READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday launched an investigation after they said a police officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife.
Events unfolded Monday when a female called 911 in Berks County to report a male with a knife had threatened her in her home.
Muhlenberg Township police officers were told the suspect had locked himself in a bedroom. Officers gained entry to the room and found the male brandishing a knife, according to the district attorney’s office.
“The male brandished a knife and after failed verbal commands and attempts to get him to drop the knife, the one officer deployed his departmental issued Taser, which had no effect,” the district attorney’s office said..
The second officer fired once, hitting the suspect in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
His name has not been released.
No police officers were injured.
Authorities said it was an isolated incident and there was no longer any threat or danger to the public.