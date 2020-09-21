U.S. Sen. Toomey silent on whether Senate should consider court pick
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who endorsed waiting eight months until after the 2016 election to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, has not said whether he will support Senate consideration of a nominee in the weeks before November’s election.
Toomey remained silent Monday.
President Donald Trump said he is obligated to pick a nominee as soon as possible to replace the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, barely 40 days before voters pick between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is pushing ahead with plans to begin the confirmation process, while Biden is appealing to GOP senators to delay the vote until after the election.
In a statement, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania cited McConnell’s stance in 2016, saying Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the winner is sworn in to office.
In 2016, Toomey supported the decision to put off consideration of President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, nominated in March to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.
At the time, Toomey said, “with the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with the presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.”
As a result, Trump made the pick.
Mall reopens Sunday following incident where shots were fired
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mall reopened on Sunday, a day after it went into lockdown when shots were fired inside the building but no injuries were reported.
It’s still not clear what sparked the gunfire at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, which erupted shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. The shots sent dozens of customers racing for the exits, while many others took refuge inside stores.
Shoppers and employees inside the mall were told to shelter in place as police arrived, and eventually they were escorted out by officers. Authorities then remained on scene for several hours as they searched throughout the mall.
Authorities said no arrests have been made, and it still wasn’t clear if more than one shooter was involved. It’s also not clear what sparked the shooting, authorities said.
Small plane on flight from Vermont crash lands on street in Moosic, Pa.
MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — A small plane on a flight from Vermont crash landed on a residential street in Pennsylvania, injuring the pilot and a passenger.
The single-engine aircraft was trying to land at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when the pilot apparently hand engine trouble and brought the plane down on Stone Street, officials said. The plane took down power lines and left more than 500 customers without electricity.
Witnesses described hearing a loud noise and then the lights went out.
The plane came to a rest with damage to its nose, wings and landing gear.
The pilot and the passenger sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. Their names were not released.
Nobody was injured on the ground.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA were investigating.