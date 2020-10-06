Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG IN THE VALLEYS EARLY THIS MORNING... DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY BELOW ONE HALF MILE IN THE VALLEYS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA EARLY THIS MORNING. THE FOG WILL RESULT IN LOCALIZED HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. BE PREPARED FOR CHANGING VISIBILITY AND INCREASED TRAVEL TIMES. VALLEY FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE IN MOST AREAS BY 10 AM.