4 firefighters injured in apartment fire in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Four firefighters were injured battling a blaze in an apartment building in Pittsburgh over the weekend, authorities said.
Fire crews were called to extinguish a fire in a third-floor apartment in the South Side Slopes neighborhood at about 8 p.m. Sunday but found heavy flames in the rear of the structure and evacuated the building.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said there was one mayday call for a firefighter trapped inside and two other collapses occurred in the rear of the building.
Hissrich said four firefighters were taken to hospitals, two with shoulder injuries, one with a laceration and one with a minor burn. Mayor Bill Peduto said in a Twitter message that “It appeals all will be OK.”
Peduto said the building collapsed and Hissrich said two adjoining structures had major smoke and water damage.
Residents were able to escape to safety and no other injuries were reported, officials said. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
Online voter services restored following outage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials said online voter services were restored early Monday after a contractor’s computer problem took down the online voter registration and mail ballot application system for less than two days.
The Wolf administration said an equipment failure at a data center caused online outages for the Department of State, the state liquor board and other state government entities.
Officials said work to bring the other agencies back online was continuing, including the Department of State’s professional licensing services.
The outages began late Saturday and the voting services were restored at about 7 a.m. Monday.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the problem has been with a contractor’s equipment and there was no evidence of “malicious interference.”
The outage also affected online services for the Revenue and Human Services departments.