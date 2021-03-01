Saylor outlines plans to step down as chief justice
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Monday he will relinquish that title to a colleague in a few months but stay on the court until his full retirement at year’s end.
Chief Justice Thomas Saylor said the position of chief justice will be filled by Justice Max Baer on April 1.
Saylor has been the chief justice for six years. The court currently has a 5-2 Democratic majority, with Saylor and Justice Sallie Mundy the two Republicans.
Voters will pick a replacement for Saylor later this year in a statewide election. Baer will become chief justice because Saylor’s departure will make him the court’s senior jurist.
Baer, 73, a Democrat and former Allegheny County judge, was first elected to the state high court in 2003. He will hit mandatory retirement at the end of next year.
Saylor, 74, a resident of Camp Hill, has been on the court for 23 years, writing an estimated 400 main opinions.
Saylor was born in Meyersdale and has worked as a Somerset County prosecutor, for the attorney general’s office and in private practice. He was elected to state Superior Court in 1993.
DA: Police officer justified in killing man with sword
PENNSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say their investigation has concluded that a police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man armed with a sword on a southeastern Pennsylvania street last month.
Upper Perk police were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 by a relative who said a man armed with a sword was threatening to harm others, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Officers found the man with “a samurai-type sword” who ignored commands to drop the weapon and charged, after which an officer fired, prosecutors said.
A 23-inch sword was recovered by the body of the man, who was identified as 27-year-old Trey Bartholemew of Pennsburg.
District Attorney Kevin Steele said Monday the shooting was a lawful use of force. He said police were told that the man had threatened to kill anyone he encountered, and the evidence after he encountered an officer was “that he tried to do just that.”
Steele said the officer acted to put a stop to a lethal threat, and the facts “support the use of deadly force.”
Vehicle crashes into gift shop, bursts into flames
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner was called to the scene of a crash in which a vehicle slammed into a Gettysburg gift shop and burst into flames, setting the building and a neighboring structure on fire, authorities said.
Emergency dispatchers said the vehicle crashed into the Blue and Gray Gift Shop shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday.
WGAL-TV reports that 25 to 30 departments responded. The station said the neighboring building has several apartments but the six people inside were able to escape safely.
Deputy Chief Joe Temarantz of the Gettysburg Fire Department told the station that two off-duty firefighters on their way to work rescued a few people who were stuck on a balcony at the rear of the apartment building.
Two firefighters had leg injuries and one suffered a medical emergency. All were being treated at the hospital and were expected to be released.