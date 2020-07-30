DCNR grants available for snowmobile, ATV projects
HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced the department soon will begin accepting applications for grants aiding snowmobile- and ATV-related projects.
No match is required for this funding, however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.
Proposed projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.
With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR. Statewide, Pennsylvania has about 26,600 active snowmobiles registered, and slightly more than 172,500 ATVs. Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.
Applications will be accepted beginning Aug. 3 through Sept. 30. Applications only will be accepted electronically through DCNR’s online grant application system.
Fast-moving building fire kills roughly 42,000 chickens
MARTIC, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a building at a southern Pennsylvania site Tuesday afternoon, killing about 42,000 chickens and causing nearly $2 million dollars in damages, authorities said.
No human injuries were reported in the fire in Martic Township.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials told Lancaster Online that it apparently was sparked by an electrical malfunction.
Damages to the building and equipment affected by the fire were estimated at $1.7 million.
GOP rep blasted by Gov. Wolf over parody
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday denounced a Republican state lawmaker and self-styled opponent of mask-wearing for mimicking the words of the state’s health secretary, who is transgender, by appealing for tolerance of the “unmasked community.”
Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond, who has boasted on social media of shopping without a mask, on Wednesday released a nearly word-for-word parody of Dr. Rachel Levine’s call for tolerance and acceptance of LGBTQ people, swapping out her references to “LGBTQ” with “unmasked.”
Parroting Levine, Diamond said he wanted to “personally respond to the multiple incidents of harassment and specifically hate and intolerance directed at me” over his refusal to wear a mask, saying such attacks hurt “the thousands of unmasked Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment.”
A day earlier, Levine had responded to months of transphobic attacks against her by issuing a public plea for tolerance of Pennsylvania’s LGBTQ community.
Diamond’s parody drew the wrath of the Democratic governor, who called it “abhorrent, disrespectful, dangerous” and a “thinly veiled attack on the LGBTQ community” and Levine. Wolf demanded that GOP House leadership censure Diamond, who has helped marshal Republican resistance to Wolf’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
“To equate any disrespect for those not wearing masks to the decades of disrespect, threats and violence against our LGBTQ community goes far beyond the hallmarks of a decent society. For these actions to come from a legislator elected to fairly represent all his constituents is simply unforgivable,” Wolf said.
Republicans are highly unlikely to heed Wolf’s call. A censure — a formal expression of disapproval — carries no consequence, and House officials could not remember a time when House Republicans censured one of their own for anything.
Diamond, who said he had not been contacted by any member of House GOP leadership about his letter, responded to Wolf in a statement Thursday morning. He lashed out at Wolf’s handling of pandemic restrictions and rehashed a litany of Republican grievances raised over the past four months.