University vows $100M to fix school building hazards
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania has announced that it will contribute $100 million to the School District of Pennsylvania over the next decade to deal with environmental hazards such as asbestos and lead in school buildings.
Officials said the contribution of $10 million each year for 10 years represents that largest private contribution to the school district in its history.
President Amy Gutmann said officials were proud to partner with the city and school district “to significantly improve the learning environment for Philadelphia’s schoolchildren in a way that will have a long-lasting impact on the health, safety, and wellbeing of our entire city.”
Officials said the school district has since 2018 fully stabilized lead paint in 54 elementary schools, completed work to certify an additional 25 schools as lead-safe and invested more than $23 million to complete asbestos-related projects.
Hundreds of nurses strike at Philadephia-area hospital
LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of nurses have gone on strike at a suburban Philadelphia hospital, citing low staffing levels amid rising coronavirus cases.
The walkout that began at 7 a.m. Tuesday involves the 700-plus registered nurses at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne and their allies in the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, the union they joined last fall.
The nurses said the main issue is low staffing due to low wages, and they fear the situation will only grow more dire as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise this winter.
“Nurses are literally fleeing to other hospitals 20 minutes away where they can make $6 to $7 more an hour,” nurse Kathy McKamey, who’s worked at St. Mary for 10 years, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Trinity Health, the Catholic health system that owns St. Mary, said in a statement that it will hire “qualified, professional agency nurses” during the strike so that the hospital can remain open.
Officials said the union rejected a compensation offer that it called “very competitive for nurses working in Bucks County” while also taking into account the financial impact of the pandemic. They criticized the nurses for striking “when the country and our local community contend with a COVID-19 surge.”
Pope names Pa. priest to become Youngstown bishop
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday named a new leader for more than 194,000 Roman Catholics in northeastern Ohio.
The Rev. David Bonnar, 58, of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, will become the sixth bishop of Youngstown. He will succeed Bishop George Murry, who died in June.
Bonnar was born in Pittsburgh and was ordained to the priesthood in 1988, the church said. He serves as pastor of St. Aidan Parish in Wexford, Pennsylvania.
Bonnar’s ordination will take place on Jan. 12 at Youngstown’s Cathedral of St. Columba.
The Youngstown diocese is comprised of 94 parishes in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.
New Jersey man accused of cutting gas line to home
FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man faces extradition to Pennsylvania, where he was accused of cutting the gas line to a home where five family members were sleeping.
Authorities charged Ryan Elliott, 30, of Middletown, New Jersey, with five counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide.
According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, homeowner told police he awoke to a strong natural gas smell on Nov. 12.
“The homeowner checked the basement and found the gas line had been cut,” the district attorney’s office said.
Police said an incendiary device was nearby.
Elliott had been in a relationship with one of the family members, who had an active protection from abuse order against Elliott, authorities said.
Elliott was being held in the Monmouth County jail pending an extradition hearing. It could not be determined whether he has retained a lawyer.