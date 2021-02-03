Prosecutor accused of sexually assaulting female clients
A Pennsylvania county prosecutor was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases when he worked as a defense attorney.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad Michael Salsman was charged with three counts of sexual assault, five counts of indecent assault, witness intimidation, obstruction and promoting prostitution.
A grand jury heard women describe being coerced and assaulted.
Authorities alleged Salsman stopped charging a client in a custody case after she began having sex with him. They said a woman told Salsman she had been raped, and the next time she saw him, he directed her to enter his office in Towanda through a back door and undress.
He’s alleged to have told the women to keep quiet about his attacks, and people who worked in his law firm told investigators they repeatedly saw female clients leave his office crying.
A woman answering the phone at the Bradford district attorney’s office on Wednesday said he directed her to take down email addresses from reporters asking about the charges.
“Five women, independent of one another, experienced the same pattern of advances, coercion, and assault at the hands of Mr. Salsman when he was a defense attorney,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a news release. “They had to rely on Salsman to be their advocate, to represent them at a time they felt powerless, and instead they were preyed upon.”
A grand jury report issued last week said there were other women who recounted similar attacks, but those cases occurred too long ago for criminal charges. He began practicing law in 2001.
The case was referred to the attorney general’s office in late 2019 by a former Bradford County district attorney, the grand jury wrote.
Salsman, a 44-year-old Republican, was elected in November 2019 to serve as top prosecutor in the rural county along the New York line.
Train hits front-end loader at railyard, injuring 1 person
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a eastbound train struck a piece of construction equipment at an eastern Pennsylvania rail yard, injuring one person.
Emergency dispatchers said the Norfolk Southern train hit the front-end loader in the yard near Union Station Plaza in Bethlehem at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV reported that the operator of the loader, a Norfolk Southern maintenance employee, was ejected. Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the worker’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. A condition report wasn’t immediately available.
The 14-car train was headed to Port Newark, New Jersey.
Police: Death in fire ruled arson probed as homicide
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found after an early morning fire in northeast Philadelphia that police say was deliberately set.
Officers and fire department units responded to the home in the Frankford neighborhood just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. After the fire was extinguished, a police fire marshal found the body of 52-year-old Michael Zappile on the first floor, police said.
The fire marshal ruled the blaze an arson. Police said no one has been arrested and the motive for the crime is unknown.