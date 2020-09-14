Tear gas used on crowd protesting fatal police shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police deployed tear gas on a crowd of people protesting early Monday after an officer shot and killed a man in Pennsylvania while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lancaster following the shooting death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, on Sunday afternoon. The crowd formed outside the police station, where the department stated multiple buildings and government vehicles were damaged by demonstrators.
Munoz was fatally shot after coming out of a home and chasing the officer with a knife, police said. Body camera video showed the officer fire several shots at Munoz, who then falls to the ground.
The officer was placed on administrative leave, according to local news outlets.
The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office was leading the investigation. District Attorney Heather Adams acknowledged the protests in a news release late Sunday and called for calm.
“We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods,” Adams stated.
As for the use of “chemical munitions” against protesters early Monday, the police department said in a statement that the crowd was given several warnings to disperse before the gas was deployed.
The crowd “failed to follow the instructions,” police stated, adding that items including glass bottles, gallon jugs filled with liquid, parts of plastic road barricades and more had been thrown at officers.
State orders reroute of natural gas pipeline
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (AP) — State environmental authorities have ordered Sunoco to reroute a portion of its Marine East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline in southeastern Pennsylvania following last month’s spill of more than 8,000 gallons of drilling fluid into a wetland area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection halted drilling stopped after the Aug. 10 spill into wetlands and a tributary of Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County. About 33 acres of the 535-acre lake, located in a state park, were placed off limits to boating and fishing during cleanup.
Secretary Patrick McDonnell called it “yet another instance where Sunoco has blatantly disregarded the citizens and resources of Chester County with careless actions while installing the Mariner East 2 pipeline.”
Lisa Coleman, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer, which owns Sunoco, said the company was examining the order and would work closely with the department.
Sunoco has 30 days to file an appeal that would send the matter to the state Environmental Hearing Board. Sunoco had to propose an alternate route for the 20-inch pipeline in 2017 after a spill that year.
Exploration firms drilling in the booming Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale fields ship natural gas liquids through the Mariner East pipelines to Marcus Hook refinery.