2 struck by gunfire after shots into street race crowd
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two people were struck by gunfire after a man fired into a crowd gathered to watch a street race in southwest Philadelphia, one of several large gatherings in the city overnight despite COVID-19 restrictions.
WPVI-TV reports that hundreds of people were gathered outside a gas station at a popular spot for street racing when investigators said an argument broke out between two groups of people at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said a man driving a three-wheeled vehicle pulled out a gun and fired at least 16 shots into the crowd.
Police said a 31-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were struck. The man was taken to Delaware County Memorial Hospital in critical condition while the woman was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
Detectives were seeking surveillance video from the gas station and a nearby car dealership.
WPVI-TV also reported police earlier breaking up two other large gatherings, one in the Lawncrest neighborhood of north Philadelphia after people started gathering at 10 p.m. Saturday.
After units dispersed that crowd, 300 to 400 people were reported in a northwest Philadelphia neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police shut down a large avenue as they worked to disperse that crowd. No arrests were reported in either case.
Police vehicles set on fire in Philadelphia, no injuries
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police on Monday were investigating after there were suspicious fires involving at least four of their patrol vehicles.
The first incident involved a police car that was reported on fire around 2:30 a.m. Monday at Chestnut and 39th streets. Other fires involving police vehicles were reported on Chestnut, Vine and 40th streets.
Police officers were advised by radio not to leave their vehicles unattended. Some officers took their patrol cars to garages.
There are no reports of injuries.
There was no word on the extent of the damage.
No arrests have been made.
800-plus new cases in Pa. as Phillies game canceled
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania reported more than 800 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, as fresh concerns about it spreading prompted the cancellation of Monday night’s Major League Baseball game in Philadelphia.
The Department of Health reported 839 additional confirmed virus cases and four new deaths. The virus has infected more than 108,000 people in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 7,100 have died, most of them in nursing homes.
Of the new positive cases, more than 40 percent are from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, the department said.
In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 70 percent, from below 60 to almost 100.
The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department’s daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5 percent to almost 6 percent.
Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning travelers visiting any of 20 states to self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Pennsylvania.
It also two weeks ago imposed a new round of restrictions targeting bars, restaurants, nightclubs and indoor events and gatherings.