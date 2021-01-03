DA to review probe of fatal gun range shooting
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors in northwestern Pennsylvania are expected to begin a review this week of the state police investigation into a shooting death at a gun range three days before Christmas.
Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri said last week that police investigators were getting all of their reports and videotaped interviews of witnesses to his office, and a review was anticipated during the first week of January, the Erie Times-News reported.
State police said earlier that a man firing shots at the State Gamelands gun range in Greene Township on Dec. 22 began firing at another man and was then shot to death by a third man.
Investigators said their initial investigation indicated that Robert Eppley, 26, of North East, and a 28-year-old Erie man were taking turns firing a newly purchased pistol. Eppley had just fired five rounds when he turned and started firing at the other man, who was standing about 10 feet from him, police said.
A 67-year-old man in a neighboring stall, seeing what was happening, opened fire, shooting Eppely multiple times, police said. Eppley was pronounced dead at the scene. The 67-year-old man was questioned by troopers and later released. The 28-year-old victim was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital and released.
State police said last week that investigators had been unable to identify any issues between Eppley and his friend. Police said the pair drove to the range in separate vehicles with their girlfriends and all four were taking turns firing the pistol that one of the men had just purchased.
Prosecutors will decide after their review whether any charges are warranted in the case. The gun range was still listed as closed on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website late last week.
Police: Armed man shot, killed by troopers on overpass
SCIOTA, Pa. (AP) — State police and prosecutors are investigating the death of a man shot and killed by state troopers on an overpass in Pennsylvania’s Pocono mountain region last week after they said he pointed a firearm at them.
Troopers were called to the southbound Route 33 overpass over Interstate 80 on Dec. 30 after a report of a distraught man, police said. Christian Joseph Hall, 19, was standing by a bridge and was armed, but when ordered to place his firearm on the ground, he initially complied, state police said in a release.
“As troopers continued to negotiate with Hall regarding the incident, Hall became uncooperative and retrieved the firearm and began walking towards the troopers,” police said. Police said he then pointed the gun in their direction, and they fired, hitting Hall, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Both I-80 and Route 33 were shut down during the episode, authorities said.
7 charged with felonies in vandalism to federal buildings
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people are facing felony charges after at least two federal buildings in Philadelphia were vandalized on New Year’s Eve and the discovery of what police said were Molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices.
Officers reported spotting about 50 people, all in black, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, police said. And a man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of a federal building and courthouse shortly before 9 p.m., police said.
Damage to the federal building was estimated at $3,000. Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls, a sheriff’s van was defaced and several windows were broken, police said.
Adam McVicker, 25, of Coatesville, is accused of throwing the brick and is charged with criminal mischief and related counts, as are Dustin Callahan, 24, of Farmingdale, New Jersey; Allison Donohue, 23, of Wallingford; and Josey Augustine, 31, of Royersford.
Additionally, Jacob Robotin, 25, of Willow Grove; Sydney Miller, 22, of Philadelphia; and Meredith Tooker, 26, are charged with attempted arson and risking a catastrophe, along with other counts including conspiracy.
Robotin was carrying a glass jar with a fuse that had “a strong flammable odor,” as well as a plastic container with white powder labeled “Fire Starter,” police said.
Miller had bottles with liquids that had “a chemical smell,” police said.
Chief Inspector Mike Cram said Friday that “numerous Molotov cocktails” and other devices were recovered.