Court orders Green Party candidate off ballot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Green Party’s candidate for president did not strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November’s election and cannot appear on it, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, delivering a win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to recapture the battleground state’s electoral votes.
The court, with a 5-2 Democratic majority, reversed the ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court.
Democrats have long gone to court to keep Green Party candidates off the ballot, worried that they will siphon otherwise liberal voters in close contests against Republicans in the politically divided state.
In this case, Democrats targeted what they said were disqualifying irregularities in how Green Party candidates for president and vice president filed affidavits that accompany paperwork to get on the ballot.
The resolution of the case is the last thing holding up counties from getting ballots printed and mailed to registered voters who have applied for one.
Losing Pennsylvania could prove fatal to Biden’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump: No Democrat has won the presidency without winning Pennsylvania since Harry S. Truman in 1948.
In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 44,292 votes in Pennsylvania, providing a crucial stepping stone to the White House. The Green Party’s nominee that year, Jill Stein, drew slightly more votes than that, 49,941.
$1M bail cut for some held after police shooting protests
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Judges dramatically reduced bail amounts as high as $1 million Thursday that had been set this week for several people accused of crimes during unrest in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that included protests and vandalism to public buildings.
Bail for nine of 13 defendants was lowered, in several cases so they will not have to put up any money to be released, LNP reported.
Bail for two defendants was reduced from $1 million to $50,000 unsecured, clearing the way for their release pending trial, the news organization reported.
In other cases, defendants will still need to post bail of $25,000-$100,000, which means they may have to come up with a portion of it in cash to pay the bail bondsman.
The charges stem from unrest over the shooting by police of Ricardo Munoz, a Lancaster man who was wielding a knife after his sister sought to have him committed for mental health treatment.
Police body camera video that was made public shows the 27-year-old Munoz brandishing the knife before the officer shot and killed him. Munoz had been awaiting trial on allegations he stabbed four people last year.
The charging documents filed by police over the demonstrators’ actions described them all as instigators, which defendants’ family members and supporters have in some cases hotly denied.
The protests Sunday night and early Monday were followed by rioting that caused damage to Lancaster’s police headquarters and other downtown buildings. An arson fire blocked a downtown intersection.
Man gets 5 years for fatally punching fellow dog walker
PHILIDELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who fatally punched another man while they were walking their dogs in Philadelphia has been sentenced to five years in state prison.
Matthew Oropeza, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Drew Justice, said at his sentencing Wednesday that he let his family and community down, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Common Pleas Judge Glenn Bronson questioned whether Oropeza had been charged with a lesser crime than his behavior warranted. Bronson noted he had threatened another man four days before at the same park.
“That really just shows a sense of entitlement, antisocial, aggressive behavior of someone who could not take the fact that someone had the temerity to ask him to abide by the law,” Bronson said.
Per a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of making terroristic threats, assault, and reckless endangerment.