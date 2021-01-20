Child care workers eligible for $600 grants, governor says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Employees of licensed child care facilities in Pennsylvania will be eligible for a one-time, $600 grant to reward them for providing a valuable service through the pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday.
Wolf’s administration said the money is coming from a federal government program that helps low-income families afford child care and leftover money initially targeted for child care providers in coronavirus relief aid legislation approved last spring by Congress.
It did not immediately say how much money is available, but said it could provide grants to as many as 33,000 child care workers.
Eligible employees must have been employed by a licensed child care provider on Jan. 1, earn a gross salary of no more than $70,000 and work a minimum of 20 hours per week at the child care facility.
It will replace this year’s grants from a program designed to boost the pay of highly qualified early childhood education teachers. That program previously provided payments to approximately 9,000 child care employees, the administration said.
The grants will be made available through the child care facilities, the administration said. Applications must be submitted to local early learning resource centers and issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pennsylvania last year distributed $220 million in federal coronavirus aid to child care facilities hit hard by the pandemic, and expects to receive a share of an additional $10 billion in emergency pandemic aid approved by Congress last month to support child care.
State’s gambling revenue fell by more than 20%
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beset by state-ordered closures during the pandemic, casinos and other gambling operators in Pennsylvania reported a drop in 2020’s revenues of more than one-fifth the previous year, even as their take from online gambling and sports betting skyrocketed.
Pennsylvania also dropped behind New Jersey in traditional casino gambling revenue in 2020, eight years after it passed New Jersey to become the nation’s No. 2 gambling revenue state behind Nevada.
Pennsylvania’s 13 operating casinos, fantasy sports operators and truck stops took in $2.65 billion in gross revenue in 2020, compared to $3.4 billion taken in by 12 casinos in 2019, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said. That was a drop of 22%.
Not including sports wagering, fantasy sports or truck stops, Pennsylvania’s casinos drew $2.4 billion, a drop of 26% from $3.3 billion.
Pennsylvania’s casinos racked up nearly 1,500 closure days, or 33% of the days the casinos would have operated normally, the gaming control board said.
Traditional land-based casino revenue nearly halved. Slot-machine revenue fell by $1 billion to $1.3 billion, while table games revenue fell by $400 million to $500 million.
However, internet gambling shot up 17 times from $34 million in 2019 to $566 million, and sports betting more than doubled to almost $190 million.
Casinos are open again in January, after being closed until Jan. 4, under the governor’s pandemic orders.
New Jersey man wanted in slaying caught in Pa.
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey man accused of killing a hunter is in custody in Pennsylvania following an extensive manhunt.
A police officer in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was driving when he recognized Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, on Tuesday, authorities said. He was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities believe Massey killed Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill on Dec. 23. Family members told police Bottino was known to hunt in the area.
A medical examiner determined Bottino had died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries.
When detectives went to speak to Massey, his relatives reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.
He was formally charged with homicide on Saturday.
Massey was being in the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.
It could not be determined whether he has retained a lawyer.