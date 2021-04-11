4 freight train cars derail in Altoona; no injuries reported
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in a Pennsylvania city, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
A security officer for Station Medical Center told WJAC-TV that four cars came off the track in downtown Altoona at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The officer said the Norfolk Southern train was hauling coal, and the track needed repairs.
The president of Altoona firefighters local 299, Patrick Miller, told WTAJ-TV that there were no concerns about hazardous material.
Skier at resort event goes through fence into crowd; 2 hurt
CHAMPION, Pa. (AP) — Two people were taken to hospitals after a skier broke through a fence and went into a crowd at a western Pennsylvania ski resort over the weekend.
Officials said the accident happened Saturday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on the last day of the annual end-of-the-season event.
Resort officials said in a statement that the last skier of the day in the pond skim event “lost control and skied off the course, broke through a fence and hit two spectators.”
Officials said members of the resort’s ski patrol “swiftly attended to them” and they were taken to local hospitals, where a report on their conditions wasn’t immediately available.
“Our entire Seven Springs family extends our thoughts, prayers and support to all those involved,” the statement said.
4 girls accused of setting house fire
FERNDALE, Pa. (AP) — Four teenage girls ranging in age from 12 to 14 have been arrested on juvenile court charges of setting a fire that destroyed an unoccupied western Pennsylvania house earlier this month, sending a police officer and a firefighter to the hospital, authorities said.
Police in the suburban Johnstown borough of Ferndale say a 12-year-old from Richland School District, two 14-year-olds from the Greater Johnstown School District and a 14-year-old from Ferndale Area School District face multiple charges of felony arson as well as causing catastrophe, trespassing and endangering another person.
Chief John Blake said the girls are accused of starting the April 3 fire in a duplex using numerous aerosol sprays, including bug spray and Lysol.
“They placed a shoebox on the couch and threw lit pieces of paper into the box that had been sprayed with accelerant,” Blake said.
The girls became suspects after reportedly posting a Snapchat video showing themselves starting the fire, Blake said. Photographs surfaced of the girls when they returned to the scene a short time later to watch the fire, he said.
Asked by police why they set the blaze, the girls “said they were bored,” Blake said.
An Upper Yoder Township police officer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and an Upper Yoder Township firefighter was treated at the hospital for a medical issue, authorities said. Both were later released.
The juveniles were released into the custody of their parents or guardians and their cases will be heard in Cambria County juvenile court.
Blake said a state police fire marshal and insurance representatives are still calculating damage estimates, but he expects the amount of restitution to be large.
“I’m just thankful the injuries weren’t more severe, or these girls could be facing homicide charges,” he said.
The chief said authorities are also looking at the four in connection with another attempted arson earlier in the day, when a nearby home was broken into and a mattress set afire.