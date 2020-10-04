PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three men blew up an ATM in a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia while the establishment was still open but were unable to get any cash, police said.
The men entered the Golden Chinese/American takeout place in northwest Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and ordered food, police said. They then placed some kind of explosive device which damaged the ATM and the window and knocked items off shelves behind the counter, police said.
The three went back into the establishment but were unable to remove the cash box that was still inside the damaged ATM, police said. The three then fled, one on a bicycle and the other two on foot. Police were searching for suspects and no arrests were immediately reported.
Mother, son sentenced to prison terms in road rage case
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A mother and her son have been sentenced to prison terms in shots fired at another driver during what police characterized as road rage in northeastern Pennsylvania four years ago.
The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice reports that 69-year-old Donna Sherbin and 30-year-old Charles Sherbin were convicted last month of aggravated assault and related charges. A Luzerne County judge sentenced both Friday to terms of 18 months to 12 years in prison.
Prosecutors alleged that in October 2016, Donna Sherbin began following the victim, who was on his way home from a grocery store, and Charles Sherbin fired two shots outside Sager’s auto garage and several more as they fled. Investigators said they found two handguns and multiple shell casings in their vehicle.
“I wanted to empty the entire clip into the guy’s head,” police alleged that Charles Sherbin said after his arrest. “I’d do it again. I’d kill that man.”
Assistant District Attorney Jill Sosnoski said the kind of “violent conduct” alleged in this case “cannot be tolerated.”
“The outcome of this shooting could have been far more tragic and fortunately, it was not,” she said.
Friday’s sentence requires the defendants to split $1,110 in restitution to state police for lab costs. The judge credited each for more than 1,400 days time served.
2 university students hospitalized after fall from rooftop
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two Temple University students were hospitalized after both were injured, one critically, in an early morning fall from a rooftop in north Philadelphia, police said.
Officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday after the 19-year-old women were found with multiple injuries in the fall from what WPVI-TV reported was the roof of a four-story building, police said.
One was listed in critical but stable condition with multiple injuries at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The other was in stable condition at Temple Medical Center with leg and ankle injuries.
WPVI reported that several Temple students had gathered on the rooftop during a party when the two fell from the roof onto the sidewalk of a back alley.