HARRISBURG — PA CareerLink® offices are increasing virtual services and offering limited in-person appointments for job seekers and employers in counties in the green reopening phase across Pennsylvania.
“Although the physical doors of PA CareerLink offices closed in mid-March to help stop the spread of COVID-19, they have not stopped working for Pennsylvanians,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Most CareerLink employees have been teleworking since mid-March to provide virtual services to job seekers and businesses and will begin taking limited in-person appointments as their respective counties move to the green phase. I encourage everyone to use the valuable free services they provide.”
Virtual services have been provided continuously for job seekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Virtual Services offered include: Adult education classes; all employer services; career counseling; eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service; job search assistance; on-the-job training programs; resume assistance; virtual workshops; and youth programming and work readiness services.
While customers are encouraged to continue using PA CareerLink virtual services, offices across the state will begin accepting appointments for limited on-site services as their respective counties move to the green phase, Oleksiak said.
Limited on-site services to be offered by appointment only include: copying and faxing documents for unemployment compensation (UC) office; employer services; individual customer appointments to complete program paperwork for Workforce Innovation programs; on-site educational assessment; and use of the PA CareerLink resource room for job search activity.
To schedule an appointment for limited on-site services, Oleksian said the public should contact their local PA CareerLink office. Contact information for individual counties can be found on www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink offices until further notice, Oleksiak said.