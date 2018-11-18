HARRISBURG — The 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show will honor agriculture’s rich heritage and promising future with this year’s theme, Inspiring Pennsylvania’s Story. The theme, which will be represented throughout of the weeklong event, will include related events like a daily story time for children, interviews with real Pennsylvanians working in agriculture, and opportunities for attendees to engage and tell their own stories.
“The agriculture industry and the people within it have a powerful story that has impacted our lives for centuries; it’s a story of passion, a story of conviction, a story of purpose and meaning, a story of hope,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It is a story that is constantly evolving with new pages being written all the time. It’s our job to keep telling that story--to help shape the future of an industry that powers, provides for, and inspires Pennsylvania—and that is precisely what we intend to do during the 103rd show.”
Today, the Pennsylvania Farm Show released a preview video on social media to announce the theme, unveiled the 103rd Farm Show logo, and will next week begin telling the stories of Pennsylvania agriculture on its social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.
Monday, January 7 will incorporate this theme further into special events and activities held at the Farm Show Complex that day.
“Each year, the Pennsylvania Farm Show uses a theme to communicate our vision for the future of agriculture, and this year’s theme speaks to the importance of using our voices to champion our industry, to be the storytellers expressing our mission and our purpose,” said Pennsylvania Farm Show Executive Director Sharon Altland. “I encourage Pennsylvanians from across the commonwealth to come to Harrisburg this January, tell their stories, and celebrate our shared sense of community at the 103rd annual Farm Show.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs January 5 – 12, 2019. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.
