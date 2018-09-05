Today

Thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with a few showers. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.