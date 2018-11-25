Weather Alert

...PATCHES OF DENSE FOG... COOLING AND HIGH MOISTURE FROM THE EVAPORATING SNOW HAVE COMBINED TO PRODUCE AREAS OF FOG ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL PA. IN SOME PLACES, THE VISIBILITY IS ONLY A QUARTER OF A MILE. IF YOU ARE TRAVELING TONIGHT AND ENCOUNTER FOG, SLOW DOWN TO GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACT TO EVENTS IN YOUR PATH. THE FOG WILL LIKELY LAST INTO THE MORNING, AND MAY BECOME MORE DENSE.