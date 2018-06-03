Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.