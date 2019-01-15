Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.