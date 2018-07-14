Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.