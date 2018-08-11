Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... CENTRAL CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 1230 AM EDT. * AT 1132 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS IN THE VICINITY OF CURWENSVILLE. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CURWENSVILLE AND GRAMPIAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&