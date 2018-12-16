Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.