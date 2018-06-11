Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.