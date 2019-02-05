Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening, then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.