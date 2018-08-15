Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.