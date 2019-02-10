Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tomorrow

Freezing rain in the morning...changing to rain. High around 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.