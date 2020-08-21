July jobless rate, payrolls rise as Pennsylvania seeks aid
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rose in July to remain well above the national rate, even as payrolls rebounded for another month from pandemic-driven shutdowns, the state reported Friday.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office also reported Friday that the state applied to the federal government for a new round of $300 in weekly unemployment benefits under a presidential order tapping into disaster relief aid. Wolf’s labor secretary said earlier this week that it would.
Still, Wolf, in a statement, urged Congress to instead extend the $600-a-week unemployment supplement that expired last month.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13.7% in July, up a half-percentage point from June’s adjusted rate, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
It had initially estimated June’s rate at 13%. The state’s rate pandemic-driven unemployment high exceeded 16% in April, the highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.
The national rate was 10.2% in July.
Payrolls had another big rebound in July, gaining back another 98,000 of the more than 1 million lost during the pandemic as Pennsylvania battled a resurgence of the virus in July after Wolf eased social distancing restrictions that allowed businesses to reopen.
Travelers lost about $900,000 at airport checkpoints last year
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Travelers left behind nearly a million dollars at U.S. airport security checkpoints last year, including about $19,000 in foreign currency, a newspaper reported Friday.
A Transportation Security Administration report said travelers lost $926,000 at 75 airports in the year that ended in September, The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported. Federal regulators say much of the lost money came from people emptying their pockets for security scans.
The paper says the largest sums were lost at airports in New York, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Dallas. At the newspaper’s hometown Pittsburgh International Airport, travelers parted with $5,000 .
The Transportation Security Administration suggests putting cash into carry-on bags, and reminds travelers who have lost money that they can contact the TSA’s lost-and-found office at the airport.
Nearly 60 gaming machines seized in illegal gambling raid
READING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police along with Berks County law enforcement officers seized nearly 60 electronic gaming machines during a raid on a business, authorities said Friday.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced Thursday’s operation during a news conference, saying almost $68,000 had been confiscated along with the machines from the 777 Casino in Kenhorst, Pennsylvania, operated by Windfall Amusements. No charges had been filed as of Friday in what Adams said was an ongoing investigation.
Adams said the tip about allegedly illegal gambling machines came from an anonymous source who contacted the State Police. He said investigators read about the business in newspaper articles because the operators had sought approvals from several borough entities to adjust its hours of operations and to add additional gaming machines.
Capt. James Jones with the State Police said it’s not unusual for gaming facilities to operate in the open.
“We frequently encounter machines that have been permitted by local municipalities in some way or another,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s the (municipality’s) responsibility to know what games would be legal when they are licensing a business... We have not encountered any of these machines in our investigations that are legal to operate.”
Adams noted that the business that advertised itself on Facebook as a casino, was not licensed to be a casino. The machines were not monitored like those operated at licensed casino facilities.
Adams said Penn National Gaming had received a license to open a casino currently under construction in Berks County. He said it had paid nearly $7.5 million to the state to become licensed, while 777 paid nothing.
“The state receives from a licensed casino a percentage of slot machine revenue. They were receiving no revenue from Windfall Amusements, whatsoever,” Adams said.
Adams said the investigation is ongoing and charges may follow. A Facebook page for 777 had been shut down early Friday and calls to a number listed for Windfall Amusements were not answered.